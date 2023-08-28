Football rumours: Manchester United target Spanish replacements for Luke Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Nottingham Forest set to bid for Wilfred Ndidi, proposal expected to be submitted soon for Nigerian DM as he’s top target ??? #NFFC

Understand personal terms have been agreed and negotiations will now start between clubs.

Forest will push to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/l9ionCDLaq

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 27, 2023