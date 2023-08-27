England confirm Jonny May as Anthony Watson’s replacement in World Cup squad

Jonny May

England have confirmed that Jonny May has replaced Anthony Watson in their squad for the World Cup.

Watson has been ruled out of the tournament by a calf injury so May, who started Saturday’s defeat to Fiji, has filled the gap in the 33-man party to be submitted to World Rugby on Monday.

????? ????????? Jonny May and Alex Mitchell are included in the squad for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) August 27, 2023

The only other name missing from the group originally named by Steve Borthwick on August 7 is Jack van Poortvliet whose ankle problem means he has been replaced by Alex Mitchell.