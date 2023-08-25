‘This is unacceptable’ – Alexia Putellas after Luis Rubiales refuses to resign

Spain World Cup winner Alexia Putellas, pictured, says she stands with her team-mate Jenni Hermoso after Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales refused to resign on Friday

World Cup winner Alexia Putellas says the current situation in Spanish football is “unacceptable” after Luis Rubiales refused to resign as FA president amid strong criticism of his behaviour at last weekend’s final in Sydney.

The Spanish media had widely reported on Thursday evening that Rubiales was about to stand down at an extraordinary general assembly of the Spanish federation (RFEF) on Friday.

FIFA had opened disciplinary proceedings against him on Thursday, after he grabbed his crotch in celebration of Spain’s victory over England despite being just metres away from Spain’s Queen Letizia and her teenage daughter in the stadium VIP area.

Esto es inaceptable. Se acabó. Contigo compañera @Jennihermoso — Alexia Putellas (@alexiaputellas) August 25, 2023

He then kissed Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips at the medal and trophy presentation, something she later admitted on social media she “didn’t like”.

Rubiales apologised for his behaviour in the VIP area, but insisted in his speech on Friday that the Hermoso kiss was “spontaneous, mutual, euphoric and consensual”.

He said he had been the target of a “social assassination” and repeatedly and emphatically stated “I will not resign”, words which drew applause from the gathered delegates.

Rubiales’ defiant stance prompted fresh calls for the Spanish government to take action, while world players’ union FIFPRO said UEFA – for whom Rubiales is an executive committee member and vice-president – must open disciplinary proceedings.

