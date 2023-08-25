Keely Hodgkinson out for revenge in bid for 800m title at World Championships

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson during her 800m semi-fiinal

Keely Hodgkinson admits she is out for revenge after setting up an 800m showdown with Athing Mu and Mary Moraa at the World Championships.

The trio are the favourites for the podium ahead of Sunday’s final in Budapest.

Hodgkinson came home in one minute 58.48 seconds to win her semi-final on Friday as she looks to upgrade last year’s silver after being beaten by the USA’s Mu in Eugene.

Kenya’s Moraa beat her to gold at the Commonwealth Games – just days after Mu forced her to settle for second – and Hodgkinson is hunting victory in Budapest.

“I do (owe them), I’d say so. It’s not going to be easy and you can’t count out anyone else in the final, it’s not just us three,” said the Olympic silver medallist.

“I’m relishing the competition so fingers crossed. I’ve worked really hard all year, I know what shape I’m in.

“I don’t know how the race is going to go, I can only control what I do. I’m going to black out everyone else, focus on my own thing and see what I come away with.”

Scotland’s Jemma Reekie won her 800m semi-final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jemma Reekie also made the final after a late burst – having been last with 150m left – earned her a semi-final victory in 2mins 00.28secs.

“That wasn’t the plan. I didn’t mean to do that but I just stayed calm,” she said. “I knew my speed was good and I just thought, ‘power down that home straight and hope the gaps open up’.

“They always do in the 800m but I won’t be planning to do that race tactic in the final.”

Earlier, Morgan Lake reached the high jump final after a clearance of 1.92m.

“There were a lot of nerves on the opening bar, that was the main thing,” she said. “On the first bar I didn’t actually realise it was my go and I was tightening my shoelaces up and saw my name on the board.