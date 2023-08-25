Notification Settings

Fury fighting talk and remembering Stokes century – Friday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

We look at some of the best examples on social from August 25.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 25.

Soccer

Gary Neville had an idea who could Phil in at left-back for United.

Prediction or concern from KP?

Boxing

Tyson Fury issued a warning.

Cricket

Four years ago today Ben Stokes hit his remarkable 135 not out at Headingley to level the Ashes series at 1-1.

And three years ago James Anderson also achieved something special.

Snooker

The Rocket delved into the archives.

Formula One

Daniel Ricciardo hurt his hand during Dutch GP practice.

Lando Norris was fastest for McLaren.

Stroopwafels were proving popular.

AJ was in attendance.

Williams were ready for the race weekend.

As was Valtteri Bottas.

Niki Lauda was remembered.

A fashion statement from Zhou Guanyu.

UK & international sports

