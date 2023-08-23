PA Sport Trivia (24/08/2023)

PA SPORT BIRTHDAYS

Sam Torrance (golf) – former European Ryder Cup captain, born 1953.

Karl Maier (speedway) – German who won four long track world titles, born 1957.

Michael Thomas (soccer) – former Arsenal, Liverpool and England midfielder who scored a title-clinching goal for the Gunners in 1989, born 1967.

Tugay (soccer) – former Blackburn and Turkey midfielder, born 1970.

Denilson (soccer) – former Brazil winger who cost a then world-record fee of £21.5million when Real Betis signed him from Sao Paulo in 1998, born 1977.

Stephen Bate (cycling) – gold medallist in the individual pursuit and road time trial at the 2016 Paralympics, born 1977.

Jurgen Macho (soccer) – former Sunderland and Austria goalkeeper, born 1977.

Jose Bosingwa (soccer) – former Chelsea, QPR and Portugal full-back, born 1982.

Maya Yoshida (soccer) – Japanese defender who played 154 times for Southampton in the Premier League, now at LA Galaxy, born 1988.

ON THIS DAY IN SPORT

1957: Jimmy Greaves scored on his Chelsea debut against Tottenham.

2001: Liverpool beat Bayern Munich 3-2 in Monaco to win the European Super Cup, their fifth trophy in six months.

2008: Cricket’s Champions Trophy – which was scheduled to be held in Pakistan – was postponed. South Africa had already withdrawn due to security concerns, and other countries were considering doing likewise.

2011: Manchester City signed France midfielder Samir Nasri from Arsenal on a four-year deal.

2012: The United States Anti-Doping Agency stripped Lance Armstrong of his seven Tour de France titles and banned him from cycling for life.

2016: Republic of Ireland captain Robbie Keane announced his retirement from international football after the friendly with Oman on August 31.

2017: Harry Maguire received his first England call-up, for the World Cup qualifiers against Malta and Slovakia. He would go on to play a starring role in the Three Lions’ run to the semi-finals in Russia the following summer.

2018: Tottenham and France captain Hugo Lloris issued an apology after being charged with drink-driving following a routine patrol stop in central London.

2022: Scottish mountain biker Rab Wardell died just days after winning the

Scottish MTB XC Championships.

PA SPORT SELECTIVE TV GUIDE

Today (Thursday, August 24)

CRICKET: The Hundred, Birmingham Phoenix Women v London Spirit Women – Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 1430, Birmingham Phoenix Men v London Spirit Men – Sky Sports Mix, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket 1800.

GOLF: DP World Tour, Czech Masters – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Golf 1200; PGA Tour, The Tour Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1700.

HORSE RACING: Ebor Festival, York – ITV1 1330.

ATHLETICS: World Championships, Budapest – Eurosport 1 0600 and 1730, BBC Two England 1730, BBC One 2000.

SNOOKER: European Masters – Eurosport 2 1430 and 1900.

TENNIS: US Open qualifiers – Sky Sports Arena 1600, Sky Sports Main Event 2130.

CYCLING: Benelux Tour – Eurosport 1 1415; Women’s Tour of Scandinavia – Eurosport 1 1615.

Tomorrow (Friday, August 25)

FOOTBALL: Premier League, Chelsea v Luton – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League 1900; LaLiga, Las Palmas v Real Sociedad – Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLiga TV 1800, Celta Vigo v Real Madrid – Viaplay Sports 1 and LaLiga TV 2025; Bundesliga, RB Leipzig v Stuttgart – Sky Sports Football 1920; Ligue 1, Nantes v Monaco – TNT Sports 1 1945.

MOTOR RACING: Formula One, Dutch Grand Prix first practice – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 1100, second practice – Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 1445.

ATHLETICS: World Championships, Budapest – BBC Two England 0845 and 1730, Eurosport 1 0900 and 1745, BBC One 1900.

GOLF: DP World Tour, Czech Masters – Sky Sports Golf 1200, Sky Sports Main Event 1300; PGA Tour, The Tour Championship – Sky Sports Golf 1700, Sky Sports Main Event 1715.

HORSE RACING: Ebor Festival, York – ITV1 1330.

RUGBY UNION: International, New Zealand v South Africa – Sky Sports Mix 1925.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Super League, Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Leopards – Sky Sports Action 1930.

TENNIS: US Open qualifiers – Sky Sports Arena 1600, Sky Sports Main Event 2245.

SNOOKER: European Masters – Eurosport 2 1430 and 1900.

CYCLING: Benelux Tour – Eurosport 1 1415; Women’s Tour of Scandinavia – Eurosport 1 1200.

PA SPORT QUIZ

1. The US Open venue is named after which former tennis player?

2. Which Scottish golfer was picked as a wildcard for the Solheim Cup?

3. Where will the Tour de France start in 2024?

4. In which year did former bowler Katherine Sciver-Brunt make her England debut?

5. Which team are currently bottom of the Betfred Super League?

6. Who does quarterback Aaron Rodgers now play for in the NFL?

7. England forward Rachel Daly spent six years with which NWSL team before moving to Aston Villa?

8. Who is the only other driver alongside Max Verstappen to have won Formula 1 races this season?

9. Name the two co-captains for Wales at the upcoming Rugby World Cup.

10. Where in the world would you find the Hagley Oval cricket ground?