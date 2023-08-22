Max Whitlock named in five-man GB team for World Gymnastics Championships

Max Whitlock

Three-time champion Max Whitlock has been named in a five-strong Great Britain men’s team for next month’s World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp.

The event will represent the 30-year-old’s first global outing since he won his second career Olympic gold medal at the delayed Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Whitlock became the first British man to win a world gold medal in 2015 in Glasgow, and the first to defend the title in Montreal in 2017. He also won gold in Stuttgart in 2019.

Congratulations to the following 5 men's artistic gymnasts, who have been selected to represent GBR at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships ?? ⭐ James Hall⭐ Harry Hepworth⭐ Jake Jarman⭐ Courtney Tulloch⭐ Max Whitlock OBE Read more ? https://t.co/rcyi0YvrZQ pic.twitter.com/MeYUO9dc5f — British Gymnastics (@BritGymnastics) August 22, 2023

Whitlock said: “I’m really excited to be selected for my seventh World Championships. This one however feels special – my first major competition since Tokyo Olympics.

“I’ve worked harder, become fitter and approached this build-up like never before. I’m excited to be back with the team with some big targets ahead.”