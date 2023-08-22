Lionesses return home after World Cup – Tuesday’s sporting social

So proud of our WC journey. It's a truly amazing group and I feel so grateful to have shared the experience with everyone here, creating lifelong memories on and off the pitch. The support for the team has been overwhelming and we'll use to it carry us further, THANK YOU ❤️ https://t.co/mri8FwVlkd pic.twitter.com/xjUs6rLRsp

— Esme Morgan (@_esmemorgan) August 22, 2023