Lionesses return home after World Cup – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 22.
Football
The Lionesses returned home and vowed to come back stronger.
Peter Crouch had a win.
Cricket
Alex Hartley called it a day.
Formula One
George Russell was ready to return to action.
Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were on the water.
Snooker
Six-time world champion Steve Davis turned 66.
Gymnastics
Max Whitlock returned.