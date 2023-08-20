Live – England take on Spain in Women’s World Cup final

Sarina Wiegman smiles during a training session

Lionesses chasing a major trophy double against Spain.

Kick-off at 11am BST (8pm local time) in Sydney.

Lauren James available after suspension for England as Spain hand a start to Salma Paralluelo.

0920 – “If you bring this home, man, I’ll be in Trafalgar Square, I’ll be topless, I’ll be in the water!”

Rio Ferdinand promises he will be crying in the Trafalgar Square fountains if England win the trophy…

Let’s go @Lionesses The nation is behind you, we believe ??????? Go Bring It Home ? pic.twitter.com/YSOVdEH54k — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) August 20, 2023

0915 – Kelly Smith, second on the Lionesses’ all-time goalscoring list with 46, is tipping England to win 2-0.

“I’m really calm, confident, I’ve got no nerves,” Smith told Sky Sports. “The way they played against Australia, they managed the game so well, all three forwards scored so that will have given them great confidence.

“It’s the belief they’ve experience winning a trophy last year at the Euros, it’s the manager – the best manager in the world, Sarina Wiegman.”

0910 – Support from former Lionesses forward Toni Duggan.

Most could only dream of this day, enjoy every minute of it girls. This is YOUR moment. Bring it home ????????❤️?@Lionesses https://t.co/oozuT8PCEo — Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) August 20, 2023

0855 – Former captain Faye White was fired up by the Lionesses’ hype video.

Spine tingling….one last big push! Make are Dreams Come True @Lionesses ???????❤️?I believe you, your NATION believes in you!! #FIFAWWC https://t.co/OkJ7Lmj99D — Faye White (@faye_white) August 20, 2023

0845 – Spain have gone early with their team announcement! Super-sub Salma Paralluelo steps into a starting role for the big game, with Alexia Putellas on the bench.

? ??????? I ¡ESTA ES LA ALINEACIÓN DE ESPAÑA ???? ?? ????? ??? ???????! ? ??? ???? ??????????? que saldrán de inicio para representarnos en el partido por el título. ? #ESP – #ENG#JugarLucharYGanar I #FIFAWWC pic.twitter.com/d5AxePA8Vh — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SEFutbolFem) August 20, 2023

Will Sarina Wiegman follow suit by unleashing Lauren James from the start? We await news of the England XI.

0840 – England fans gathered ahead of the match have some live rugby to entertain them as well as a visit from Chelsea manager Emma Hayes.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes spotted near the England pub gathering meeting and greeting fans. It’s already packed here outside Sydney’s Stadium Australia for the #FIFAWWC final. #ENG #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/MOtxdoRi16 — Rachel Steinberg – at the #FIFAWWC ?? (@rae_steinberg) August 20, 2023

0830 – Our reporter Rachel Steinberg is in Sydney for the occasion and is bringing us some pre-match flavour, with both teams having strong support.

?? #FIFAWWC: These Spain fans have properly risen to the occasion. Just over three hours until the World Cup final kicks off! #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/cv3cLFhKfF — Rachel Steinberg – at the #FIFAWWC ?? (@rae_steinberg) August 20, 2023

0820 – Euro 2022 hero Beth Mead tells Sky Sports: “I’m sure the nerves are setting in and I’m sure they’ll be excited and ready to go, and I’m super excited for them.”

“There’s a lot of experienced players on that bus, a lot who’ve experienced that final last year, and they can share that with the girls who’ve not been there before.

“It’s been a tough tournament to sit there and watch the games when you know you could have been involved if I didn’t have the injury. I’ll be so proud if the girls lift that trophy but a little touch of sadness because I want to be there with them. I know the others will be feeling the same, Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby and the other girls.”

0810 – England men’s captain Harry Kane urged the Lionesses to “bring that trophy home” and James Maddison said they are “putting so many smiles on faces that (they) probably don’t even realise” in a message of support on social media.

Coach Gareth Southgate admitted: “There is of course no advice because you’ve done more than us already!”