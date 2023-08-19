England riding wave of support, says Sarina Wiegman ahead of World Cup final

Our final training session on Central Coast. ❤️ ?

A huge thank you to @IndustreeStad, @CCMariners and the Darkinjung people for the warm welcome and hospitality over the last five weeks.

Good luck in your first ever season, @CCMariners women! ? pic.twitter.com/4oJVy65uaV

— Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 19, 2023