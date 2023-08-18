Eddie Howe wishes ‘remarkable’ England well in World Cup final

England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has backed England to complete a “remarkable” double by winning the World Cup.

Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses face Spain in Sydney on Sunday morning hoping to add the most coveted title of all to their Euro 2022 success, and Magpies head coach Howe is firmly in their corner as they provide fresh inspiration for future generations.

Asked if the success of the England team was good for football in general in this country, he said: “One hundred per cent, I’ve got no doubts about that.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is hoping England Women can secure a famous double (Richard Sellers/PA)

“When you look at the people that I interact with on a daily basis at the training ground or around Newcastle, a lot of those people will be young girls who are Newcastle fans, and that’s great to see.

“A lot of that is down to the success of the women’s team recently, and long may that continue because we want it to be a game for everybody.

“I was at the Euro final and loved that experience. The atmosphere was an amazing thing. I took my boys to the game and they loved it – that’s one of their best memories.

“I certainly hope they can do it. Winning the World Cup off the back of the Euros would be a remarkable achievement for a similar group of players and the manager, so I wish them all the best.”

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has her sights second on a second major trophy in two years (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Wiegman, who led her native Netherlands to Euro 2017 glory and the 2019 World Cup final, has enhanced her reputation since taking up the Football Association’s offer of employment to prompt suggestions she could thrive in the men’s game.

Howe said: “Just look at the job she has done – I think it’s been remarkable. She’s very calm. I actually really enjoy watching her on the sideline. She never gets flustered, always calm.