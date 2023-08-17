Notification Settings

Lionesses and Man City celebrate success – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope and Sir Alastair Cook made a late bid for a place on Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 17.

Football

The celebrations of England reaching the Women’s World Cup final continued.

Man City got their hands on another trophy.

Harry Kane x boot.

Birthdays.

Rolling back the years.

Blackburn remembered.

Cricket

Tributes were paid to Sir Michael Parkinson.

Stuart Broad was glad to be back at Trent Bridge.

Formula One

Another tribute for Parkinson.

Valtteri Bottas was on an adventure.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

