Mings vows to bounce back as Kane settles in – Monday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

West Ham unveiled James Ward-Prowse as their latest signing.

Tyrone Mings File Photo

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 14.

Football

Tyrone Mings looked to the future.

Harry Kane was making new friends.

West Ham signed James Ward-Prowse.

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy continued her World Cup doodle diary.

Daniel Sturridge set himself a tough challenge.

Chelsea welcomed a celebrity fan.

Poch was a happy man.

When in Miami….

Clarets investor JJ Watt was no longer in Burnley.

Ilkay Gundogan reflected on his Barcelona debut.

Happy birthdays.

Tennis

Jessica Pegula had a successful trip to Canada.

Jannik Sinner was also celebrating.

UFC

Conor McGregor versus KSI?

Formula One

F1 turned the clock back.

UK & international sports

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

