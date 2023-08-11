Tottenham’s Harry Kane to undergo medical ahead of move to Bayern Munich

Harry Kane

Harry Kane will fly to Germany on Friday to complete his proposed move to Bayern Munich after a fee that could rise to £120million was agreed with Tottenham.

Bayern have tracked the England captain all summer and a number of bids were turned down, but a breakthrough was reached on Wednesday night.

It left the ball in Kane’s court and he decided on Thursday to leave his boyhood club and join the Bundesliga champions, who will pay an initial £100m for the forward with add-ons able to potentially take the transfer up to an overall fee of £120m, the PA news agency understands.

Reports on Friday morning initially suggested Spurs had refused to give Kane permission to fly, but they were squashed by Tottenham and he is set to complete a medical on Friday once he lands in Munich.

Ramping it up ? pic.twitter.com/0piFcDoiYu — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 6, 2023

Kane is unlikely to be signed in time to feature in Bayern’s DFL-Super Cup match with RB Leipzig on Saturday night.

However, with the clash taking place at Bayern’s Allianz Arena home, England captain Kane could well be unveiled to supporters before kick-off.

This is not the first summer where Kane’s future has dominated headlines after Manchester City had a failed pursuit in 2021.

Kane sat out the first match of that season – coincidentally against Man City – but Pep Guardiola’s side never got close to agreeing a fee with Tottenham for the forward.

With Kane into the last 12 months of his contract at Spurs this summer, speculation over his future this time always felt more significant.

?️ Thomas Tuchel on the potential signing of Harry Kane: "We are working on it intensely, that much I can confirm. As of right now, no agreement has been reached, and when no agreement has been reached, then a coach will not comment on it, because it is not his player." pic.twitter.com/GWhhTbwiGX — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) August 11, 2023

Bayern saw bids reportedly turned down in June and July but made their intentions clear, with club officials in honorary president Uli Hoeness and president Herbert Hainer speaking openly in the media about Kane’s desire to join the Bundesliga champions.

A third bid was submitted last Friday and a new twist occurred when Spurs spent all weekend deliberating before chairman Daniel Levy rejected the offer on Monday.

With noises coming out that Kane, who scored four goals in a friendly win over Shakhtar Donetsk on Sunday, had enjoyed working with new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, confidence started to grow that he could spend the season with his boyhood team.

Bayern’s latest bid proved enough for an agreement to be reached and after Kane took his time to weigh up the decision, he decided it was right to end his 19-year stay at Spurs.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou will have his work cut out to find a replacement for Kane (Lucy North/PA)

It means Kane’s pursuit of Alan Shearer’s Premier League goal-scoring record will go on pause, with the Tottenham forward still 47 goals off equalling Shearer’s 260-goal tally.

He will leave N17 as the club’s leading marksman after he beat Jimmy Greaves’ 266-goal record in February with the winner against Man City.

Kane will also get the chance to fulfil his career-long ambition of winning trophies at Bayern, while remaining in the Champions League after spending only one of the last three campaigns in Europe’s elite competition.