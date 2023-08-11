Roberto De Zerbi insists Brighton retain their ‘soul’ despite star departures

Roberto De Zerbi

Roberto De Zerbi insists leading Premier League clubs “can’t buy our soul” as Moises Caicedo edges closer to becoming the latest star name to depart Brighton.

Albion have accepted a British record transfer fee in the region of £110million from Liverpool for the Ecuador midfielder, although reports suggest he would prefer to join Chelsea.

The Seagulls, who start the new season at home to newly-promoted Luton on Saturday, have become accustomed to selling key players for hefty fees.

Argentina World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister moved to Anfield earlier this summer, while Arsenal pair Ben White and Leandro Trossard, Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella and Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma also left the Amex Stadium in the past two years.

De Zerbi is resigned to losing 21-year-old Caicedo but had a defiant message as he focused on further strengthening his squad going into a campaign which will include Europa League football.

"I have already forgotten about Moises. I'm really proud of the players we have in the squad. "We want to keep improving. The credit goes to the club. Bigger clubs can buy our players but they can't buy our soul or spirit." #BHAFC pic.twitter.com/XZ8TVQSOot — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 11, 2023

“I’ve already forgotten Moises,” said the Italian. “I’m really proud for the players we have in the squad. We have to complete the squad.

“We want to improve the squad because we lost Mac Allister, we lost (Levi) Colwill (on loan from Chelsea last season), maybe we lose Caicedo.

“We have to be ready because when the players leave it’s because they played well but the credit is for the club, for the players, for us, the coaches.

“The big clubs can buy the players but they can’t buy our soul and our spirit. That’s not on the market and this is more important than the players when they leave.

“The money is not my work, is not my job. I can answer only about the transfer market in general. Moises is leaving and is not important for me now.”

Brighton achieved a club-record sixth-placed finish in the top flight last term to secure European qualification for the first time.

First outing in an Albion shirt for @JamesMilner and Igor. ? We will definitely be sharing James's slide-tackle at some point. ? pic.twitter.com/bLP7gEq1Yy — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 6, 2023

Albion have already recruited goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen, defender Igor Julio, midfielders James Milner and Mahmoud Dahoud, and forward Joao Pedro for the upcoming campaign.

Speaking of his squad depth, head coach De Zerbi continued: “We don’t have enough for the start of the season. We have to bring in other players, I don’t know how many.

“I want players who want to come here. We are Brighton, we achieved a big target (last season), what we achieved was the same as Liverpool and better than Chelsea. But it’s history.

“I would like players who are proud to play in Brighton, because we can’t forget or lose the most important thing and that’s our soul and spirit, not the coach or the quality of the player – that is not enough to achieve the big, big target.

“We know very well our policy, and our work is to find other players with other quality, with the same potential and to follow playing like last year and to follow thinking like last year.”

Working hard before the Hatters. ? pic.twitter.com/YeEmw4yHOx — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 10, 2023

Weekend opponents Luton are back in the top flight for the first time since 1992.

“Tomorrow is one of the most difficult games in this moment for us because for Luton it will be a historic day and we have to fight,” said De Zerbi.

“If we want to win, we have to play like a top team, thinking Luton are a top team.