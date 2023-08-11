David Moyes: Man City bid for Lucas Paqueta was nowhere near our valuation

West Ham United manager David Moyes (right) hugs Lucas Paqueta

West Ham manager David Moyes hopes to be able to complete deals for both James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire – but stressed Manchester City’s bid for midfielder Lucas Paqueta was “not anywhere near” the club’s valuation.

Southampton midfielder Ward-Prowse is having a medical ahead of his transfer to east London, while Maguire remains in discussions with United about the terms of his exit from Old Trafford.

West Ham are understood to have knocked back an initial £60million approach for Paqueta from the Premier League champions.

West Ham value Lucas Paqueta at around £90million (Nick Potts/PA)

“We’ve had an offer from Manchester City, but at the moment it’s not anywhere near meeting our valuation,” said Moyes.

Despite initial frustrations in the summer window, the Irons have added Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez to the squad in a £35million deal from Ajax, with Ward-Prowse set to follow.

“James Ward-Prowse is having a medical just now. We’ve agreed a fee but it’s not right I speak about him as he’s not yet our player,” Moyes told a press conference.

United boss Erik ten Hag was giving little away when questioned on Maguire’s future, stressing the England defender would be available for Monday’s game against Wolves even though the club had accepted a bid from West Ham, understood to be around £30m.

Harry Maguire looks set to leave Manchester United after West Ham’s bid was accepted (Martin Rickett/PA)

On the situation regarding Maguire’s expected arrival, Moyes said: “We’ve had a bid accepted from Manchester United, but while he’s not our player I’m not in a position to discuss him really.”

After seeing former captain Declan Rice complete a new British transfer record move to Arsenal in a £105m deal, West Ham have been trying to reshape the squad for next season – when they will also compete in the Europa League – if not as quickly as Moyes would have liked.

“It’s not about us having £100million to spend, but the fees being charged by clubs for players,” the West Ham boss said.

“We sold Declan – I actually think Declan was quite cheap, to be honest – and there has nearly not been a player we have gone for under £40million. We have been very active, as you all know, trying to get players in.”

West Ham have also seen Gianluca Scamacca and Nikola Vlasic depart as Moyes looks to push the group on from last season’s success in winning the Europa Conference League.

“You need to look at the amount of players Chelsea bought – you need a number you can work with and a balance of players in each position, and all those things come into it when you try to sign them,” Moyes said.

“I just walked through the corridor and looked at all the pictures of us winning a European trophy and it was incredible what we did.

“We’re going into this season with a great deal of positivity. We have a great feeling and we want to keep it.”

A new member of the Irons family, @EdsonAlvarez19 ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/tPwqwVqAKv — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 10, 2023

West Ham open the new Premier League season at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Alvarez, though, will not be available as he continues fitness work since being away at the CONCACAF Gold Cup with Mexico.

“They have always done well and they have a new approach this season under Andoni Iraola,” Moyes said of this weekend’s opponents.