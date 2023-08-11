Andy Murray apologises after withdrawing from match against Jannik Sinner

Toronto Tennis

Andy Murray has withdrawn from his match with Italy’s Jannik Sinner in Toronto due to an abdominal strain.

The pair were set to play in the round of 16 at the National Bank Open on Thursday but Murray decided not to risk any further injury.

In a statement, Murray said: “I had a very similar issue last year in the tournament in Stuttgart before Wimbledon which forced me to miss the Queen’s Club tournament and I was able to play Wimbledon.

Andy Murray has withdrawn with an abdominal strain. Jannik Sinner advances to the quarter-finals. pic.twitter.com/I60EDkkbqP — National Bank Open (@NBOtoronto) August 11, 2023

“It took me about 10 to 12 days before I was feeling good again.

“This is not as bad as that but obviously the danger if you compete and play on it is you make it worse.

“So, I’ll need to see how it develops over the coming days and hopefully feel better in a few days. I’m really sorry. Thank you.”