Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie recovers from calf issue to start against France

Jamie Ritchie is back in the Scotland XV against France after injury

Captain Jamie Ritchie is back in the Scotland starting XV for Saturday’s World Cup warm-up match against France in Saint-Etienne.

The inclusion of the skipper, who has missed the previous two Tests with a calf issue, represents one of six changes to the team that started last weekend’s 25-21 victory over Les Bleus.

There is no place in the squad, however, for Ben White, who was forced off in the first half last weekend with an ankle issue. The scrum-half is replaced in the number nine jersey by Ali Price.

Your Scotland team for Saturday in St-Étienne ?? Read more ➡️ https://t.co/Lnym5YLHYx pic.twitter.com/sY85bD3pzV — Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) August 10, 2023

On the wing, Kyle Steyn takes over from Darcy Graham, who has been given the weekend off after scoring tries in each of the previous two warm-up matches.

Veteran prop WP Nel, 37, will fill in for Zander Fagerson, who is suspended following his red card against the French last Saturday, while George Turner replaces fellow hooker Ewan Ashman.

There are two changes to the back three, with flankers Ritchie and Rory Darge coming in for Matt Fagerson and Hamish Watson.