Billy Vunipola recalled in strong England XV for Wales clash

England have selected a host of big guns led by Owen Farrell for Saturday’s clash with Wales as they look to ignite their World Cup preparations in the wake of a tame defeat in Cardiff.

Farrell captains a side that sees Billy Vunipola make his first Test appearance since the autumn, having missed out on the Six Nations on form grounds and then undergone successive knee operations.

Vunipola is the only specialist number eight to have been picked in England’s World Cup squad, making the Twickenham showdown a key moment in his comeback having been sidelined since April.

Following a 20-9 loss in the first of four warm-up matches, head coach Steve Borthwick has picked a team close to his strongest XV that also features Jamie George, Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes.

One of England’s shortcomings at the Principality Stadium was their inability to capitalise on the chances created in the first half but in Elliot Daly and Henry Arundell there will be two quality finishers present on Saturday.

Daly is making his first England appearance since the 2022 Six Nations, having fallen out of favour under Eddie Jones and then seen his recall for this year’s Championship scuppered by a torn hamstring.

Arundell is the squad’s most exciting talent and has the potential to take the World Cup by storm with Saturday’s second start and eighth Test in total allowing him to accumulate precious game time before the main event.

The explosive 20-year-old, who has signed for Racing 92 following the financial collapse of London Irish, has just recovered from the hamstring injury that forced him to miss the first leg of the double header in Cardiff.

Centres Ollie Lawrence and Joe Marchant have been given the platform to argue an early case for being the midfield of choice at France 2023, while up-front Ben Earl can lay down a marker at openside in his first Test start.

Ellis Genge will win his 50th cap when he steps off a bench that includes Jonny Hill, the Sale lock who has missed out on World Cup selection but has been retained in camp because of injuries to David Ribbans and Ollie Chessum.

Elliot Daly is set to make his first England appearance for 18 months (Nick Potts/PA)

“We are very much looking forward to our return to Twickenham on Saturday and the opportunity to play in front of our supporters again,” Borthwick said.

“England versus Wales is always a special fixture and we are pleased to be playing the visitors again so soon.