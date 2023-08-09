On this day in 2012 – Nicola Adams makes history with Olympics boxing gold

Nicola Adams

Nicola Adams punched her way into the history books on this day in 2012 as she became the first woman boxer to be crowned an Olympic champion.

The then 29-year-old from Leeds beat her arch-rival, China’s Ren Cancan, 16-7 to win flyweight gold in London.

Adams knocked Ren to the canvas in the second round and was roared to victory by a patriotic home crowd.

A delighted Adams said afterwards: “I am so happy and overwhelmed with joy right now. I have wanted this all my life and I have done it.”

Great Britain’s Nicola Adams knocks down China’s Ren Cancan on her way to winning a gold medal in the women’s flyweight category in the London Olympics (Nick Potts/PA)

It was a landmark moment for women’s boxing, with three weight categories included for the sport’s Olympic debut, a number which has since increased to six.

Adams’ glittering amateur career continued with Commonwealth gold in 2014 before she successfully defended her Olympic title in Rio.