Football rumours: Everton considering bid for Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire File Photo

What the papers say

A player swap between Manchester United and Everton could see Harry Maguire leave the club that signed him from Leicester for £80million in 2019. The Independent reports Everton are considering the move for the 30-year-old while The Daily Mail says United are interested in Everton midfielder Amadou Onana.

United are also willing to open contract talks with Aaron Wan-Bissaka after the transfer window closes, according to the Daily Mail.

The Times says if Tottenham captain Harry Kane leaves the club, they will look towards Gent’s 21-year-old Nigerian striker Gift Orban.

Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney during the FA Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium (John Walton, PA)

Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney could leave the club on loan to Real Sociedad who are interested in his services, the Telegraph says.

Social media round-up

Ilkay Gundogan could leave Barcelona for free this Sunday after just six weekshttps://t.co/gMX3QwotNh — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 8, 2023

Aaron Ramsdale reacts as Arsenal near transfer for Brentford keeper David Rayahttps://t.co/VjYlNCnHps pic.twitter.com/Ncvepc59ca — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) August 8, 2023

Players to watch

Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz during a pre-season friendly match at Poundland Bescot Stadium (Martin Rickett, PA)

Douglas Luiz: The North London rivalry is moving into the transfer market this summer as Arsenal and Tottenham fight for Aston Villa’s 25-year-old midfielder, Football Insider said.