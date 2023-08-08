Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Roy Keane reunites with Manchester United to launch club’s third kit

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

It marked the Irishman’s first official involvement with the club since his departure as a player in 2005.

Roy Keane
Roy Keane

Roy Keane has made an official Manchester United appearance for the first time in 18 years as he launched the club’s 2023-24 third kit.

The former captain’s successful stay at Old Trafford memorably ended in 2005 after an explosive interview with the in-house TV channel MUTV, in which he criticised his team-mates.

Keane has been back to the club many times over the years as a pundit, but his involvement in the promotional video for their third strip is the first in a formal capacity.

The Irishman is seen in the video asking the current crop of players whether they have what it takes to be a true red devil – reference to the return of the fan favourite red devil emblem on the jersey.

“So you’re a devil are you? Well let’s remind you of the terms,” Keane says. “The devil isn’t something you wear. It’s more like a pact, a deal, shall we say.

“It’s not for everyone. We expect a lot. And as sure as the sun will rise, we will know if you mean it. So have a good long think.

Roy Keane has played for Manchester United in a charity match but has not formally represented the club since his exit
Roy Keane has played for Manchester United in a charity match but has not formally represented the club since his exit (Niall Carson/PA)

“What do you get in return? What’s on offer? It’s Manchester United.

“So there it is. No small print. Sign on the dotted line. But you already signed, didn’t you? Before you were even born.”

Keane ends the sequence sitting at a table in front a plate of prawn sandwiches – a nod to his famous “prawn sandwich brigade” comment, criticising a section of the Old Trafford support.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News