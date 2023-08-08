Notification Settings

Football rumours: Harry Kane imposes deadline on move away from Spurs

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Tottenham forward will reportedly abandon his pursuit of a transfer if no deal is agreed by the end of this week.

Tottenham Hotspur v Shakhtar Donetsk – Pre Season Friendly – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

What the papers say

Harry Kane has reportedly placed a time limit on any potential move to Bayern Munich. According to the Telegraph, the Tottenham forward will abandon his pursuit of a transfer if no deal is agreed by the end of this week, with the German club believed to be preparing one final offer for the 30-year-old England captain.

The Times says Bernardo Silva is close to agreeing terms on a contract extension with Manchester City. However, citing Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, the paper reports the 28-year-old Portugal midfielder is prepared to wait a few days before signing in order to leave a window open for a potential Barcelona approach.

Nottingham Forest v Southampton – Premier League – City Ground
Liverpool are keen on Southampton’s Romeo Lavia (Mike Egerton/PA)

Liverpool are believed to be considering their options after a third bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia was rejected. According to the Liverpool Echo, the Reds view the 19-year-old as a long-term replacement for Fabinho, but Saints will not part with him for anything less than £50m.

And the Guardian reports West Ham have signed Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez in a £32m deal.

Players to watch

Croatia v Brazil – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Quarter Final – Education City Stadium
Neymar in action for Brazil (Nick Potts/PA)

Neymar: The Brazil forward has informed Paris St Germain he wants to return to Barcelona, according to L’Equipe.

Jorginho: The Times says the Italy midfielder could leave Arsenal for Turkish club Fenerbahce.

