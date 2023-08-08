Notification Settings

Andy Murray downs Lorenzo Sonego to advance in Canada

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Scot needed 88 minutes to win the first set before breezing through the second.

Andy Murray

Andy Murray is through to the second round of the National Bank Open after beating Lorenzo Sonego in Toronto.

The 36-year-old, who has won the title in Canada three times – most recently in 2015 – battled past Italian Sonego 7-6 (3) 6-0.

In a marathon first set, Murray had to save two set points at 5-4 on his own serve.

The Scot dropped the first two points of the ensuing tie-break but won the next six to take control and wrap up the set in 88 minutes.

If that opening set was a slog, the second was a breeze by comparison.

The first break of serve in the match went to Murray and he quickly backed it up with two more.

He converted his first match point in typical fashion, grinding Sonego down in a punishing rally, to secure the victory in two hours and nine minutes.

