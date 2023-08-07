Notification Settings

William and Kate praise England for reaching Women’s World Cup quarter-finals

UK & international sports

The Lionesses are through to the next phase of the tournament after beating Nigeria 4-2 on penalties.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have congratulated the Lionesses after they secured a place in the Women’s World Cup quarter-finals.

William and Kate praised the team’s “hard-fought” victory after England beat Nigeria 4-2 on penalties on Monday.

Match Of The Day host Gary Lineker dubbed the side “Kelly’s heroines” after substitute Chloe Kelly’s spot-kick secured 10-woman England a place in the next round after the shoot-out in Brisbane.

A post on William and Kate official Twitter account said: “Well done @Lionesses!

“It was hard-fought but now we’re on to the quarter-finals. Good luck.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also took to social media to praise the victorious England team.

He tweeted: “That was tense!

“Congratulations to the @Lionesses on a hard-fought win.

“Bring on the quarter finals.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan lauded the Lionesses for their “dramatic” win and offered “commiserations to Nigeria”.

He tweeted: “Yesss! Go @Lionesses.

“We’re through to the quarter finals and what a dramatic finish.

“Commiserations to Nigeria who played a brilliant game. #FIFAWWC #ItsComingHome.”

