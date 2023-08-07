Reaction as England reach World Cup quarter-finals – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 7.
Football
England scraped through to the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Nigeria on penalties.
Raphael Varane made his feelings on this season’s rule changes clear.
And found support from Rio Ferdinand.
Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton also shared his opinion.
Inter Miami celebrated reaching the Leagues Cup quarter-final.
Happy birthdays.
Tennis
Coco Gauff reflected on the fourth singles title of her career.
Boxing
Dereck Chisora found an opponent for Anthony Joshua on Saturday.
Formula One
Not a bad view.
Romain Grosjean shaved years off.