Liverpool have third bid for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia rejected

Liverpool continue to be frustrated in their pursuit of Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia after having a third bid rejected by the Championship side.

After their initial two offers of £34million plus £4m and £42m were turned down, the Reds returned with a proposal worth £46m but that too has been rejected, the PA news agency understands.

Saints are understood to be looking for £50m for a player who has made just 29 Premier League appearances in one top-flight season.

Negotiations are expected to continue between the two sides.

Liverpool want Southampton’s Romeo Lavia to bolster their midfield (Steven Paston/PA)

Mohamed Salah’s agent, meanwhile, has dismissed speculation linking the forward with a move to Saudi Arabia as the 31-year-old “remains committed” to the club.

A report in the Middle East claimed talks were taking place between the Egypt international’s representatives and Al-Ittihad about a deal said to be worth around £155million over two years to the player.

Salah’s former team-mate Fabinho has already made the move to Al-Ittihad this summer in a £40m transfer.

If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC. — Ramy Abbas Issa (@RamyCol) August 7, 2023

In that context the £60m fee being touted for Salah – who has scored 139 goals in 231 Premier League appearances – appeared to under-value a player who is only 12 months into a three-year deal which is the most lucrative contract in Liverpool’s history.

And Salah’s representative insists the former Chelsea and Roma forward has no intention of leaving Anfield in any case.