Manchester United complete Rasmus Hojlund signing on five-year deal

UK & international sportsPublished: Last Updated:

The 20-year-old has netted six times in six appearances for Denmark.

Rasmus Hojlund has joined Manchester United
Manchester United have completed the signing of striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta on a five-year deal.

The 20-year-old, who has netted six times in six appearances for Denmark, has an option for a further year which would take his Old Trafford stay to 2029.

Hojlund told the club website: “It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player.

“I am incredibly excited by this opportunity to turn that dream into a reality and I am determined to repay the faith that the club has shown in me.

“It is still early in my career, but I know that I am ready to make this step up and play with this group of world-class players.”

UK & international sports

