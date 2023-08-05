Katie Zelem says England spot being due to Keira Walsh injury was ‘tough moment’

Katie Zelem speaks to the media ahead of England's last-16 clash with Nigeria

England midfielder Katie Zelem admits it was bittersweet to make her World Cup debut knowing close friend Keira Walsh’s injury was the reason why.

Manchester United captain Zelem started in England’s 6-1 victory over China, while Walsh has stepped up her recovery from the knee problem she sustained in the 1-0 victory over Denmark.

Zelem, 27, was not part of boss Sarina Wiegman’s squad to face Brazil and Australia in April and confessed there was a time she did not think she would be on the plane to the World Cup.

Zelem was handed a start in midfield after Keira Walsh suffered a knee injury against Denmark (Zac Goodwin/PA)

She said: “I think it’s a tough situation, to be honest, especially when Keira is one of my closest friends in the team.

“I think you never want to be playing on someone else’s misfortune, but luckily we found out that Keira’s injury obviously wasn’t too long-term or serious, so that is brilliant news.

“To be honest when I found out I wasn’t picked for the April camp I actually thought that was my World Cup dream over.

“I think that was one of the hardest moments to take, especially following the Euros last year when I wasn’t selected.

“It just kind of felt like there’s not another camp before obviously the selection.

“I think for a couple of days I really thought I’ve worked so hard all season, and it’s just not meant to be, but we had some really important games at Manchester United, obviously fighting for the league title and the FA Cup final.

“I think that really helped shift my focus to being the best I can for club and hopefully whatever I did was enough.”

All eyes on RO16 ? ? pic.twitter.com/x1jVEe0RYu — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 4, 2023

Walsh joined her team-mates at the Central Coast Stadium on Friday, though the Champions League winner took part in an individual programme while the remaining 22 Lionesses trained on the pitch.

On Sunday they will travel to Brisbane ahead of Monday’s last-16 meeting with world number 40 side Nigeria, who emerged from Group B while Olympic champions Canada – 33 places above them in the global rankings – were sent packing alongside debutants the Republic of Ireland.

Wiegman, who before this tournament had the reputation of being unfailingly consistent – starting the same XI for every match of England’s Euro 2022 triumph – has now shown she is willing to switch between players and systems to optimise the Lionesses’ chances of winning against sides with vastly different philosophies and approaches.

The decision to switch to a 3-5-2 against China turned out to be an inspired choice, while new connections numerous players insisted were forming in training seemed to really start clicking as England played with more fluidity.

On the flip side, even in the absence of Walsh, a regular place for someone like Zelem, who made not just her World Cup debut but earned her first senior England start in the final game of the group stage, is nowhere near a given.

She said: “As much as we’re all pushing each other and fighting for the starting 11 spot, I think it really is a team effort.