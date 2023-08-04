Mikel Arteta says Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus will ‘be back soon’ from injury

Mikel Arteta expects to have Gabriel Jesus available soon following his latest operation

Mikel Arteta is confident Gabriel Jesus will not miss much of the new season as he offered a positive early prognosis on the Arsenal forward’s knee surgery.

The Brazil international went under the knife on Wednesday after experiencing irritation following a more serious operation to treat an injury suffered at the World Cup.

Jesus spent three months on the sidelines recovering during last season as the Gunners ultimately fell short in their Premier League title tilt.

Having been absent for Wednesday night’s Emirates Cup clash with Monaco, Jesus will also miss the start of the new campaign – including Sunday’s Community Shield clash with former club Manchester City.

Speaking ahead of the game at Wembley, Arteta said when asked for an update: “He’s fine.

“He’s obviously disappointed because he was feeling good and then this issue came up that nobody expected.

“We had to do a little procedure there but unfortunately it was the best thing to do and the quicker the better. We made that decision. I’m sure he will be back soon and very fit.”

Bukayo Saka was an unused substitute against Monaco due to illness but Arteta confirmed he is available to face City.

“Bukayo is much better, he trained today. I don’t expect anybody else to not play,” he added.

All of Arsenal’s summer signings are in contention to start on Sunday, with Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz aiming to make an early impact.

Blown away by the reception I received before the game! Loved my first minutes at the Emirates, We keep building & pushing. Thank you Gunners❤️ — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) August 2, 2023

Rice, signed for a club-record £105million from West Ham, was also a target for Pep Guardiola and City during the summer.

The fact the England midfielder ended up at Arsenal rather than rivals City is, according to Arteta, proof the Gunners can compete with the champions on and off the pitch.

“The important thing now is that when we have a target that we have the resources that we need to bring that player in – but as well that we can convince him and what we tell him excites him, that he feels inspired and he wants to be part of it,” he added.

“That is the feeling we are getting with every player I want to sign but as well with the players we already have here are the ones that we really have to look after, that they maintain that feeling and willingness to be here and drive the club to better every day and, for them as players, improve every day as well.”