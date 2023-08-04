It’s a good step forward – Freddie Steward welcomes ‘Bunker’ review system

Freddie Steward starts at full-back for England against Wales

Freddie Steward has welcomed the introduction of the ‘Bunker’ review system after enlisting the help of a psychologist to move on from the controversial red card he received against Ireland in March.

England’s full-back was sent off at the Aviva Stadium for making a dangerous tackle on Hugo Keenan but a hugely contentious decision was subsequently overturned by a disciplinary hearing.

World Rugby has since trialled a procedure designed to help referees make the right call that will be in place throughout the Summer Nations Series, which will see England face Wales in Cardiff in their opening match on Saturday.

The Bunker enables a foul play official to review yellow cards at the request of the referee, with the scope to upgrade them to a red if warranted by the offence.

Freddie Steward is shown a red card against Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

Any incident will be analysed while the match continues and the player is in the sin-bin, thereby preventing the type of lengthy delays witnessed when Jaco Peyper deliberated over Steward’s red card.

“It’s a good step forward. Games are significantly affected because when it’s 15 v 14 it’s a different game,” Steward said.

“If the right decision is made or the wrong decision is made, it gives an opportunity to correct that which is good for the game.

“Also when a decision like that takes about five or 10 minutes out of the game, it’s not good for the spectators or the players to have that break.

“It’s a really good initiative to keep the game flowing and ensure the right decision is made.”

Keenan was concussed during the incident that took place in the climax to the Six Nations won 29-16 by Ireland, but there was little Steward could do to avoid the collision.

The disciplinary hearing determined that Steward has been reckless only and that the offence should have been limited to a yellow card, but the saga still left its mark on the 22-year-old Leicester star.

“We actually played at the Aviva Stadium a couple weeks after it happened,” Steward said.

“I had done a bit of work with the psychologist David Priestley and he said to me before the game ‘go and stand where it happened, on that bit of turf, and just replay it and park it’.

“Ever since then that was the line in the sand and it’s not really something that I’ve thought about since.

“It definitely helped. To be back in that same spot, it was so much easier to think ‘it happened, deal with it’. And that was that.”

Steward is one of five starters at the Principality Stadium who are assured of their places in England’s final World Cup squad named on Monday.

Another is Ellis Genge, the Bristol prop who leads England out in the first of four warm-up Tests fully aware of the need to ensure those on the fringe of selection focus on the match rather than making an impression on head coach Steve Borthwick.

In 2019 Genge was outstanding against Wales at Twickenham, leading to his inclusion in Eddie Jones’ squad for Japan.

“It would be naive not to address that. I was in that position four years ago,” Genge said.

“The squad hadn’t been announced yet and I went out and played well and then went on the plane. So I know it’s a huge game for some people.

“I was a different character back then. I just went in with all guns blazing and hit everything as hard as I could and it all looked after itself.