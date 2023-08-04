Iain Henderson backs Ireland wing Jacob Stockdale to fight for World Cup spot

Jacob Stockdale is fighting for a World Cup spot

Iain Henderson has backed Ireland and Ulster team-mate Jacob Stockdale to return to his devastating best as he bids to force his way into Andy Farrell’s World Cup squad.

Stockdale will make his first international appearance in more than two years in Saturday evening’s warm-up clash with Italy following a difficult period in his stalled Test career.

The 27-year-old wing was player of the championship when his seven tries helped Ireland clinch a Six Nations Grand Slam in 2018 and first choice on the left flank under Joe Schmidt at the following year’s World Cup in Japan.

Jacob Stockdale starred for Ireland during the 2018 Six Nations (Brian Lawless/PA)

But, in part due to injuries, he has struggled to make an impact during the Farrell era and has work to do to ensure he is on the plane to France having slipped behind James Lowe and Mack Hansen in the pecking order.

Lock Henderson, who will captain his country against the Azzurri, believes Stockdale still possesses the attributes and quality to rediscover top form.

“Jacob’s an incredible athlete, you still see him in training doing phenomenal things,” he said.

“At that time (2018), our team was in a hot run of form and Jacob finished off a lot of very well-created tries from the whole team.

“He still has all of those athletic attributes, he still has the mindset and desire, he still has age on his side.

Our first line up of the summer! ?#TeamOfUs — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) August 3, 2023

“For anyone who knows Jacob personally, he’s not one to give up in terms of any sort of argument or fight you get into with him.

“Knowing his personality, knowing what he has, I don’t think there’s any reason why we shouldn’t see another 2018 Jacob Stockdale coming out again. I think that’s exciting for him, exciting for everyone else.

“He knows himself he has to be patient and continue to work away. He won’t throw the head up and I know Jacob will plug away at it.”

Only five men – Brian O’Driscoll, Keith Earls, Tommy Bowe, Denis Hickie and Shane Horgan – have scored more tries for Ireland than Stockdale.

Yet 14 of his 19 Test scores came in the first 17 of his 35 caps and he has become a peripheral figure in recent years, not helped by knee and ankle issues.

Iain Henderson, centre, captained Ireland for the first time against France in 2021 (Brian Lawless/PA)

Henderson admits Stockdale has been frustrated by his international exile.

“After that ankle injury was the explosion of Mack Hansen, and James Lowe is obviously a phenomenal player too,” said the 31-year-old.

“The two wings are positions that are hotly-contested and there’s incredible depth, thankfully, in our country.

“Jacob fully understood that coming in last autumn, he knew he would have his work cut out, and again through the Six Nations both of those guys were in top form and injury-free.

“I know Jacob found it incredibly frustrating not being able to get an opportunity over the course of those two campaigns but he knew if he kept plugging away that he would eventually get one.

“He has trained incredibly well and he is rightly being rewarded.”

With Johnny Sexton suspended and James Ryan and Peter O’Mahony given the weekend off, Henderson will skipper Ireland for the second time.

The Aviva Stadium was empty due to coronavirus restrictions the last time he led out his country – a 15-13 Six Nations loss to France in 2021 – but around 42,000 fans are expected this weekend.

“Faz (Farrell) said I was going to be captain and I was over the moon,” said Henderson.