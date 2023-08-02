Ousmane Dembele wants to join PSG, says Barcelona boss Xavi

Ousmane Dembele celebrates scoring for Barcelona

Ousmane Dembele has told Barcelona that he wants to leave to join Paris St Germain, according to manager Xavi.

The Ligue 1 side have made the 26-year-old an offer that Barca “cannot match” and he has informed his manager that he wishes to move.

The France international has a £43million release clause in his contract which PSG have reportedly triggered, shortly before the terms of his deal stipulated the figure would rise to £86m.

?️ Xavi: “Dembélé came and told me he wanted to leave. He has an offer from PSG that we cannot match.” pic.twitter.com/VHfeB065mj — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 2, 2023

Talks have taken place between the parties and Dembele has made up his mind that his future lies away from Barca, whom he joined from Borussia Dortmund for £125m in 2017.

“Dembele came and told me he wanted to leave,” said Xavi. “He has an offer from PSG that we cannot match.”