Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Buffon retires and Raducanu returns – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Judd Trump took in the sights in China and Jason Robinson completed an early-morning gym session.

Gianluigi Buffon and Emma Raducanu
Gianluigi Buffon and Emma Raducanu

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 2.

Football

Gianluigi Buffon retired.

Rob McElhenney continued to help Paul Mullin’s recovery.

Ian Wright and Usain Bolt enjoyed the success of the Reggae Girlz.

The shy and retiring Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Kammy had work to do.

South Africa reached the last 16 at Italy’s expense.

England were still celebrating.

Tennis

Emma Raducanu was back out there.

Cricket

Kevin Pietersen found a zebra crossing.

Golf

Luke Donald welcomed Jose Maria Olazabal to his Ryder Cup team.

Rugby Union

Jason Robinson completed an early-morning gym session.

Boxing

Big news in the boxing world.

Snooker

Judd Trump took in the sights in China.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News