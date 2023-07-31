Luke Shaw: Time for Man Utd to step up with Man City success ‘hard to take’

Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw says Manchester United must up their game and end Manchester City’s dominance after the pain of watching their rivals’ treble triumph.

The 28-year-old left-back is now the longest-serving first-team player at Old Trafford following the summer exits of David De Gea and Phil Jones.

The pair were the last remaining members of United’s title-winning 2012-13 squad, with City becoming the dominant force in England – never the mind the north-west – since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

That success sticks in the craw of everyone at Old Trafford and Shaw says Erik ten Hag’s improving side must kick on to halt their neighbours’ supremacy.

Asked if City’s treble win gives United a little bit extra motivation to kick on next season, Shaw told the PA news agency: “Yeah, 100 per cent.

“I don’t think there should be any more motivation anyway with them winning that or not, but of course it hurt a lot. A lot.

“I think all of us as players we felt that, especially for me seeing them come to the England camp. It was really hard to take, to be honest.

“Like I said, there has to be no more motivation than we have anyway, but we can’t accept that. We can’t let that happen again and I think we know that.

“I think it’s our time now to start putting a stamp on things and not letting it always be so easy for them because, you know, in the past it’s looked like that.

“Us as players now we can’t accept that anymore.”

City have won five of the last six Premier League titles, with United unable to make a sustained challenge since winning their 20th crown a decade ago.

Furthermore, the Red Devils, who lost the FA Cup final to Pep Guardiola’s men, have won just four major trophies in that period.

“Of course it’s not enough,” said Shaw, who joined from Southampton in 2014.

“I know that, we know that, the whole club knows that, I think.

“To be successful we need to be challenging for every trophy and winning competitions.

“We felt like we could have added another two competitions last season and I think we should have.

“But I think that, especially the start of this pre-season, we spoke about it a lot. I think this is a big season for us.

“We’ve already signed some very good players and hopefully there’s more additions to come to strengthen the squad.

“Of course, we have to believe that we can win as many trophies as possible this season.”

Shaw has been excited by Mason Mount and Andre Onana’s arrivals, with the impending acquisition of Rasmus Hojlund filling another key role.

The left-back was not keen to talk about the 20-year-old Denmark striker as he has yet to complete his move from Atalanta, but the need for a frontman has been clear to the group.

“I don’t really want to comment too much on that,” Shaw said. “I think obviously he’s not our player yet, so I won’t say too much.

“But I think of course we’ve spoke, and I think the manager has and I think Bruno (Fernandes) did the other day, about how important is for us to get a striker. We know that.

“Of course, we’ve got (Anthony) Martial, (Marcus) Rashford at the moment and (Jadon) Sancho, who can play there.

“But an out and out striker is what we need and we’re desperate for one and I’m very sure that the club know that, the manager knows that and us players would love one to come, too.”

Shaw is excited by United’s prospects heading into Ten Hag’s second campaign – a season he is confident will be “more successful” than the first.

The England international is “sure we can be at the top of the table challenging” if they upgrade their away form after a year of improvements under the Dutchman.

“I think the culture, of course, has changed,” Shaw said.

“I think the attitude, the way we train, the intensity, the application that everyone brings in day in, day out. The manager demands that every single day.

“Even when you’re at home he wants you to be at your best, to be honest. He wants you to be doing the right things, living the right way because football is our life.

“It’s what we do day in, day out and we need to do everything we can to benefit, to get that maximum level and that’s what he demands.”

Shaw has embraced that mindset and become a cornerstone at a club where he gone from boy to man during the last nine years.

“I think definitely more grown up, more mature, definitely improved as a player,” the United defender added. “I feel like I’m still a bit young, so I’ve still got a bit more to give.

“But I think for it to be successful, like I said, I think we need to start, and I need to start, winning more trophies here.