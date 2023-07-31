Football rumours: Bayern Munich step up chase for David Raya

Crystal Palace are set to sign Brazilian talent Matheus França! Documents are being exchanged between clubs — here we go ????? #CPFC

Understand Flamengo will receive €20m fixed fee plus €10m in add-ons.

Medical booked for next week, as per @cahemota. Done deal. pic.twitter.com/Kb5RZuOTTU

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2023