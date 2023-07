Former Wales captain and coach Clive Rowlands

Former Wales captain and coach Clive Rowlands has died at the age of 85, the Welsh Rugby Union has announced

Rowlands, who played 14 times for Wales as scrum-half, also managed the British and Irish Lions and served as president of the WRU.

He captained his country on each of his international appearances and led the team as they shared the 1964 Five Nations title with Scotland.

Our sincerest condolences go to Clive's family and loved ones