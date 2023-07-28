Notification Settings

On this day in 2011: Sergio Aguero joins Manchester City in deal worth £35m

UK & international sportsPublished:

The Argentina international arrived at the Etihad Stadium on a five-year contract.

Sergio Aguero leaves the Bridgewater Hospital

Sergio Aguero completed a move to Manchester City from Atletico Madrid, on this day in 2011.

The Argentina international arrived at the Etihad Stadium on a five-year contract in a transfer worth £35million.

The transfer went down as one of the best in the club’s history as Aguero went on to win five Premier League titles, whilst being responsible for one of the greatest moments in the club’s history.

Aguero scored two goals on his City debut (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aguero did not feature in pre-season or their Community Shield defeat to neighbours Manchester United, instead he was made to wait for his debut but made an instant impact with a brace against Swansea in a 30-minute cameo.

His goals were a sign of things to come and Aguero finished his first season in the Premier League by securing City a 3-2 victory over QPR with a winner in the fourth minute of stoppage time that won them the title on the final day of the 2011-12 campaign.

At the end of the following campaign, Aguero signed a new deal with City and more titles followed in 2014 and 2018 alongside three League Cup triumphs.

During the 2017-18 campaign, Aguero surpassed Eric Brook’s club record of 177 goals with a strike away to Napoli in the Champions League.

But injuries started to impede the Argentinian and – after more League Cup and title success – it was announced the 2020-21 season would be his last at the Etihad.

Two goals on his final appearance in a 5-0 win over Everton brought Aguero’s overall tally for City up to 260, capping his City career with another Premier League crown.

Aguero’s strike against QPR won them the title in stoppage time (Peter Byrne/PA)

He was denied the perfect send off following defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League final in his last appearance before joining Barcelona.

But Aguero’s career was unfortunately cut short after experiencing discomfort in his chest.

Aguero tasted success on an international level after he helped Argentina to the Copa America and was recognised by City in May with his own statue outside the Etihad Stadium.

