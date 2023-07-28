Kent slip into relegation zone after being thrashed by Nottinghamshire

????? ?????

Unsurprisingly, the match ends in a draw after a magnificent unbeaten stand by Came and Reece for the hosts ?

We claimed all eight available bonus points in Derby and add 1⃣3⃣ points to our tally in Division Two ?#OhGlammyGlammy | #DERvGLAM pic.twitter.com/iwwTsq44oU

— Glamorgan Cricket ? (@GlamCricket) July 28, 2023