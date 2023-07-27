Today is a sad day for me – David Silva waves goodbye to football

David Silva

Former Manchester City playmaker David Silva has said his goodbyes to football as the World Cup winner and four-time Premier League champion announced his retirement.

The 37-year-old played 436 games across 10 seasons at the Etihad Stadium, helping to turn City into the best team in England and winning a total of 11 major honours with the club.

Silva started his career in the youth ranks at Valencia, making his senior debut in 2004 and spending six years in LaLiga before signing for City.

He was capped 125 times by Spain, scoring 35 goals and winning the 2010 World Cup, Euro 2008 and 2012.

“Today is a sad day for me,” he said in a message posted on his Twitter account.

“Today it is time to say goodbye to what I have dedicated my whole life to.

“Today it is time to say goodbye to my colleagues, who are like family to me. I will miss you very much.”

David Silva has a statue outside the Etihad Stadium (Nick Potts/PA)

Addressing the fans of the clubs he represented, Silva added: “Thank you because you have made me feel at home.”

He left City in 2020, with chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak confirming Silva would be one of three players whose contribution to turning the club into a top contender in Europe would be commemorated with a statue outside the Etihad.