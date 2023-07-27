Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jordan Henderson left Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq – Thursday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

David Silva announced his retirement.

Jordan Henderson
Jordan Henderson

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 27.

Football

Jordan Henderson left Liverpool for Al-Ettifaq.

David Silva retired.

Jude Bellingham enjoyed himself.

Arsenal beat Barcelona in California.

Reece James was a proud man.

Ian Wright bumped into Nigel De Jong.

Lucy Bronze has come a long way.

Steven Gerrard dined out with his team.

Hibernian got creative.

Leicester took in some culture.

Not a rum deal.

Exeter were on their golf game.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was not happy with Mark Wood.

“What a shot! That nearly got me!” Zak Crawley had to take evasive action.

Boxing

Eddie Hearn had a chat with Piers Morgan.

Formula One

George Russell and photographer Daniel Ricciardo flew to Belgium.

But were greeted by rain.

UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News