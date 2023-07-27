Harry Brook goes on the attack as England make most of missed Australian chances

Harry Brook hits out against Australia

Harry Brook took advantage of Australia’s sloppy catching, lifting England to 131 for three after a mini-collapse on the first morning of the Ashes finale at the Kia Oval.

The momentum swung back and forth on several occasions in an opening session that exemplified the blockbuster entertainment the series has thrived on, with Brook’s fearless strokeplay edging it for the hosts at lunch.

He was 48 not out from 41 balls at the interval, with seven fours and two audacious sixes under his belt, leaving wicketkeeper Alex Carey ruing every run.

Carey put down a low chance from Brook on just five, getting his glove to the ball but failing to hang on in what could prove a costly moment.

Australia’s handling had already let them down earlier, with both England openers given a life.

Pat Cummins sent the hosts in under cloudy skies but found Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in resistant mood, posting a lively stand of 62 in just 12 overs.

Both men were dropped at slip, David Warner shelling a regulation chance from Duckett and Steve Smith failing to pull off a one-handed dive off Crawley, but got the scoreboard moving with some dashing shots.

Joe Root chops a Josh Hazlewood delivery on to his stumps (John Walton/PA).

With plenty of seam movement on offer, Australia stuck at their task and finally asserted themselves in helpful conditions as they picked up three for 11 to halt the home side’s charge.

The initial breakthrough was a soft one, Duckett strangled down the leg side as Mitch Marsh brushed a glove on the way through to Carey.

It had been an exciting knock from the Nottinghamshire man, who made 41 at exactly a run a ball and got the crowd on their feet when he advanced down the pitch at Josh Hazlewood and clubbed him for a rollicking four.

Cummins, comfortably the pick of the attack, doubled down when he squared up Crawley and saw a thick edge sprayed to Smith, who made no mistake this time.

Harry Brook goes on the offensive (Mike Egerton/PA).

England’s sticky period took a turn for the worse when Joe Root dragged a Hazlewood delivery into his own stumps for just five, with Australia now ahead of the game at 73 for three.

But Moeen Ali bolted the door at number three, making a quiet 10 not out, and Brook flourished after his edge off Cummins failed to stick with Carey.

He enjoyed a couple of streaky fours through the cordon but soon began imposing himself with booming drives and an outrageous blow over midwicket that would have dented Marsh’s pride.