Tom Latham and Will Jacks both make 99 as Surrey build lead over Somerset

Surrey's New Zealand batter Tom Latham was dismissed for 99 on the second day against Somerset in Taunton

Tom Latham and Will Jacks were both dismissed for 99 as leaders Surrey built a first-innings lead of 198 on the second day of their LV= Insurance County Championship match with Somerset at Taunton.

New Zealand’s Latham and Jacks fell just short of centuries as Surrey made 368 all out on a rain-shortened day in response to Somerset’s first-innings total of 170 all out. The hosts’ seamer Matt Henry finished with six for 80.

Surrey began the day on 138 for four, 32 runs behind, with Latham on 67 and Jacks on 13.

“We’re pretty satisfied with where we are!” ?️ Tom Latham spoke to @backandacross after scoring a brilliant 99 as Surrey were bowled out for 368 on the second day at Taunton. There was no play in the evening session due to persistent rain. ? | #SurreyCricket pic.twitter.com/CPypkaKnB9 — Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) July 26, 2023

Nick Gubbins gave Hampshire a sniff of saving their fixture with Essex as they lead by 73 runs with four second-innings wickets remaining at the Ageas Bowl.

Hampshire looked on the brink of a fourth defeat of the season, which would have all but ended their title hopes, having given up a 49-run first-innings lead and lost four second-innings wickets before wiping out the deficit.

Jamie Porter was the main architect of their destruction with another three wickets to go with his first innings five for 37, but Gubbins made 44 – the highest individual score of the match so far – as Hampshire were 122 for six at the close.

Middlesex’s first-day charge towards victory over Warwickshire was slowed first by stubborn batting and then by bad weather on the second day at Edgbaston.

?️ | WARWICKSHIRE V MIDDLESEX | MATCH REPORTRead all about the rain-affected second day of our @CountyChamp clash against Warwickshire at Edgbaston. FULL STORY ⬇️ | #OneMiddlesex — Middlesex Cricket (@Middlesex_CCC) July 26, 2023

After a frenetic opening day of 312 runs for 22 wickets, Warwickshire, bowled out for 60 on the first morning, closed the second day on 189 for four in their second innings, leading by 50.

Sam Hain and Dan Mousley dug in to add 110 in 45 overs, hitting 66 not out and 58 respectively, as Warwickshire clawed their way back into the game, but Middlesex remain very strongly placed.

An unbeaten 61 by opener Luke Wells helped Lancashire have the best of a rain-affected second day against Northamptonshire at Emirates Old Trafford.

When the wet weather brought an early end to play, the home side were 121 for one in reply to Northamptonshire’s 342 after the visitors had begun the day on 302 for five.

A century opening partnership between @luke_wells07 and @JetJennings led a strong reply after the Red Rose attack bowled Northants out for 342. Day Two report from EOT! ?⤵ ? #RedRoseTogether | @ccibuk — Lancashire Cricket (@lancscricket) July 26, 2023

Northamptonshire’s lower order squandered their first-day advantage, losing their last five wickets for 40 runs in less than 80 minutes’ play – the final four of them to the spinners, Jack Morley and Tom Hartley, for 13 runs in 28 balls.

Injury-kit Kent finished on 102 for two in reply to Nottinghamshire’s 350 all out on another rain-hit second day at Trent Bridge.

After Ben Slater’s opening-day century, wicketkeeper Tom Moores made 94 as Nottinghamshire secured three batting points – 20-year-old Jas Singh finishing with four for 87 as Kent collected three for bowling.

Division Two leaders Durham trail Yorkshire by 234 runs with nine first-innings wickets remaining after the second day in Scarborough.

A positive day with bat & ball, we trail Yorkshire by 234 at the close.#ForTheNorth — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) July 26, 2023

Durham responded to the hosts’ commanding first-innings total of 340 by reaching 106 for one from 33 overs with former Yorkshire opener Alex Lees unbeaten on 65.

Yorkshire advanced from 142 for two overnight thanks to Adam Lyth’s 111 off 188 balls and Jordan Thompson’s 54 off 52 deliveries, including four fours and as many sixes.

Derbyshire reached 95 without loss to trail by 426 runs in reply to Glamorgan’s first-innings total of 521 for eight declared.

Luis Reece (52 not out) and Harry Came (37no) shared an unbroken opening stand in 40 overs before rain prevented any play after tea.

In Cheltenham, Worcestershire fought back from 182 for seven to end the first day on 265 for seven against Gloucestershire.