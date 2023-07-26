Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace says Jofra Archer is ‘on course’ for World Cup

Jofra Archer is making progress towards being fit for this year's World Cup

Jofra Archer is “on course” to be fit for England’s 50-over World Cup defence in October, according to Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace.

The 28-year-old fast bowler burst onto the scene to star as England triumphed on home soil four years ago, before playing a key role in the Ashes series that summer.

But injuries have plagued the Sussex bowler since, undergoing several bouts of surgery on his elbow, as well as a stress fracture of the back which derailed his planned comeback last year.

We know you'll be back stronger, Jof ❤️ ? “We wish him the best of luck with his recovery. I’m sure we'll see Jofra back to his best and winning games for England." ?️ @RobKey612 pic.twitter.com/vL90D4TETA — England Cricket (@englandcricket) May 16, 2023

Archer made his first tentative steps towards full recovery earlier this year, featuring in England’s limited-overs tours to South Africa and Bangladesh, before he had to cut short his spell with the Mumbai Indians in the IPL.

He was subsequently ruled out of this summer’s Ashes series back in May due to another stress fracture in his right elbow, but Farbrace says he is making progress as he bids to make the England squad for the tournament in India.

“He’s going well. I think he is on course for the World Cup which is fantastic news,” Farbrace told BBC Radio 5 Live.