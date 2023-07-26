Notification Settings

Barbie song interrupts Stokes’ press conference – Wednesday’s sporting social

UK & international sportsPublished:

Conor McGregor caught World Cup fever and Sir Chris Hoy was a proud husband.

Ben Stokes

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 26.

Football

Harry Kane reflected on Spurs’ trip to Asia.

A bittersweet game for Ryan Reynolds.

Jill Scott will be immortalised in comic-book form.

Ray Parlour enjoyed himself.

Erling Haaland thanked Japan.

Ian Wright was made to feel welcome in New Zealand.

President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema praised the women’s football team for their efforts at the World Cup.

Cricket

Ben Stokes was rudely interrupted by Mark Wood’s choice of music.

Kevin Pietersen was on safari.

Azeem Rafiq urged the rain to stay away from The Oval.

Stuart Broad reminisced.

MMA

Conor McGregor caught World Cup fever.

Cycling

Sir Chris Hoy was a proud husband.

Golf

It was a dog’s life for Padraig Harrington ahead of the Senior Open.

Athletics

Usain Bolt geared up for the 2024 Olympics.

Boxing

Alexander Usyk was ready for battle.

