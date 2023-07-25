Notification Settings

Today at the World Cup: Philippines stun New Zealand as Norway are held

UK & international sportsPublished:

Colombia also got their campaign up and running with a win.

Philippines celebrate

Debutants Philippines stunned co-hosts New Zealand to claim their first World Cup victory.

Norway’s hopes are in the balance after their draw with Switzerland while Colombia cruised past South Korea.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at all of Tuesday’s action.

Philippines pull off shock result

Sarina Bolden’s first-half winner made World Cup history as the Philippines grabbed their first-ever win after beating New Zealand 1-0 in Group A. Bolden’s 24th-minute header was the difference as the co-hosts wasted their chance to build on their opening win over Norway with Jacqui Hand hitting the post and having a goal disallowed. The Philippines struck midway through the first half when Bolden headed past Victoria Esson from close range.

Norway off the boil

Ada Hegerberg
Ada Hegerberg, left, missed Norway’s draw with Switzerland (Abbie Parr/AP)

Norway’s World Cup hopes hang by a thread after a stalemate with Switzerland. Norway, who were stunned by New Zealand in their opener, lost star forward Ada Hegerberg to injury just before kick-off. Swiss goalkeeper Gaelle Thalmann kept them out and Norway will now need to beat Philippines and hope results elsewhere go their way to avoid an early exit.

Colombia kick off with win

WWCup Colombia South Korea Soccer
Colombia’s Catalina Usme scored from the penalty spot (Sophie Ralph/PA)

Colombia brushed aside South Korea 2-0 in their Group H game in Sydney. Catalina Usme – Colombia’s all-time top scorer – broke the deadlock from the spot after Shim Seo-Yeon’s handball. Real Madrid’s 18-year-old Linda Caicedo doubled the lead soon after with her shot slipping past Yoon Young-Geul in the Korea goal.

Picture of the day

Soccer WWCup Match Moments Photo Gallery
Philippines’ Sarina Bolden celebrates her goal against New Zealand (John Cowpland/AP)

Post of the day

Quote of the day

Up next

Group B: Canada v Republic of Ireland (7am, Perth Rectangular Stadium)
Group C: Japan v Costa Rica (6am, Dunedin Stadium)
Group C: Spain v Zambia (8.30am, Eden Park)

