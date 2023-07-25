Notification Settings

On this day in 2015: Dina Asher-Smith breaks 11-second barrier for 100m

UK & international sportsPublished:

The then 19-year-old clocked a time of 10.99 seconds.

Dina Asher-Smith became the first British woman to break the 11-second barrier in the 100 metres on this day in 2015.

At the Sainsbury’s Anniversary Games, the then 19-year-old clocked a time of 10.99 seconds in her heat at London’s Olympic Stadium whilst also trimming 0.03 seconds from her own British record.

Even though Asher-Smith finished in fourth place behind Dafne Schippers in the final having run a time of 11.06, it did not overshadow her earlier achievement.

Athletics – 2015 Sainsbury’s British Championships – Day Three – Alexander Stadium
Asher-Smith ran 10.99 to break the record (Nigel French/PA)

Asher-Smith said: “I’m in the 10 seconds now so I’m absolutely over the moon.

“I felt like I was in good shape, but feeling in good shape and then doing it are two very different things.

“When I crossed the line and saw the time I was beaming. I’m really, really happy. I was like, ‘What on earth have I just run?'”

Athletics – Sainsbury’s Anniversary Games – Day Two – The Stadium at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
The time of 10.99 trimmed 0.03 seconds off her own record (Martin Rickett/PA)

The record for Asher-Smith launched her as a force on the world stage.

Winning Olympic bronze in the 4x100m relay in Rio in 2016, she also went on to complete a sprint double and anchored the sprint relay squad to win gold at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin.

Asher-Smith went on the achieve bigger things at the 2019 World Championships where she claimed silver in the 100 metres with a time of 10.83, and took the 200m title in 21.88, both British records.

