Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

The sporting weekend in pictures

UK & international sportsPublished:

The weather had an impact during the fourth Ashes Test and the Open at Royal Liverpool, while England opened their Women’s World Cup campaign

Brian Harman won the 151st Open Championship by six shots at Royal Liverpool
Brian Harman won the 151st Open Championship by six shots at Royal Liverpool

The Manchester weather frustrated England as their hopes of squaring the Ashes Series were dashed by relentless rain on Sunday after a disrupted day’s play on Saturday.

The weather also dampened spirits at the Open but not for American Brian Harman, who cruised to victory by six shots.

There were no such issues at the Women’s World Cup where England opened their campaign with a 1-0 win over Haiti, while defending champions the United States beat Vietnam 3-0.

In Paris, Jonas Vingegaard was crowned Tour de France champion for a second consecutive season.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the sporting weekend in pictures.

England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Fourth Test – Day Five – Emirates Old Trafford
England captain Ben Stokes looks on with frustration as rain falls at Old Trafford (Mike Egerton/PA)
England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Fourth Test – Day Five – Emirates Old Trafford
Fans made their own entertainment with no play on the pitch (Mike Egerton/PA)
England v Australia – LV= Insurance Ashes Series 2023 – Fourth Test – Day Five – Emirates Old Trafford
Harry Brook, left, and Joe Root did their beset to enjoy themselves amid the frustration (Mike Egerton/PA)
The Open 2023 – Day Four – Royal Liverpool
Brian Harman kisses the Claret Jug after winning The Open at Royal Liverpool (David Davies/PA)
The Open 2023 – Day Four – Royal Liverpool
Harman celebrated his win on the 18th green (David Davies/PA)
The Open 2023 – Day Four – Royal Liverpool
Rory McIlroy plays from the rough on the 12th during day four of The Open at Royal Liverpool (Richard Sellers/PA)
The Open 2023 – Day Four – Royal Liverpool
The weather hit Royal Liverpool too, with Alex Fitzpatrick making his way to the seventh green through the showers on Sunday (Peter Byrne/PA)
England v Haiti – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Group D – Brisbane Stadium
England’s Georgia Stanway, third left, celebrates scoring against Haiti in the Women’s World Cup in Brisbane (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England v Haiti – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Group D – Lang Park
England players celebrate after their opening 1-0 win over Haiti (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Soccer WWCup Match Moments Photo Gallery
Defending champions the United States opened their World Cup campaign with victory over Vietnam (Abbie Parr/AP)
France Cycling Tour de France
Jonas Vingegaard was crowned Tour de France champion for a second consecutive year in Paris (Daniel Cole/AP)
Hungary F1 GP Auto Racing
Red Bull made it a record 12 consecutive Grand Prix wins as Max Verstappen prevailed in Hungary (Denes Erdos/AP)
Hungary F1 GP Auto Racing
On Saturday, Lewis Hamilton celebrated taking pole position, but he could only finish fourth in Sunday’s race (Zsolt Czegledi/AP)
The London Athletics Meet – Wanda Diamond League Series – London Stadium
Zharnel Hughes set a new British record of 19.73 seconds as he finished third in the 200m at the London Athletics Meet (John Walton/PA)
UK & international sports

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News