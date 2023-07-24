Football remembers Trevor Francis – Monday’s sporting social

We are deeply saddened by the news that Trevor Francis has passed away aged 69.

He won 52 caps and scored 12 goals – including two at the 1982 @FIFAWorldCup – for the #ThreeLions between 1977 and 1986.

All of our thoughts are with his family, friends and former clubs. pic.twitter.com/GNBeV4onDp

— England (@England) July 24, 2023