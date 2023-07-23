Galatasaray open talks to sign free agent Wilfried Zaha

Galatasaray are in talks to sign Wilfried Zaha.
The forward is available on a free transfer after his contract at Crystal Palace ended last month.
The Turkish club confirmed on Twitter: “Formal negotiations have been initiated with professional footballer Dazet Wilfried Armel Zaha regarding the transfer of the footballer to our club.”
The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a host of clubs, while Palace had reportedly offered him a huge deal to stay at Selhurst Park.
Zaha, who rejoined Palace after a brief spell at Manchester United in 2015, played 458 times for the Eagles and scored 89 goals.