Galatasaray open talks to sign free agent Wilfried Zaha

Galatasaray are in talks to sign Wilfried Zaha.

The forward is available on a free transfer after his contract at Crystal Palace ended last month.

The Turkish club confirmed on Twitter: “Formal negotiations have been initiated with professional footballer Dazet Wilfried Armel Zaha regarding the transfer of the footballer to our club.”

Profesyonel futbolcu Dazet Wilfried Armel Zaha'nın kulübümüze transferi konusunda futbolcu ile resmi görüşmelere başlanmıştır. pic.twitter.com/aNpLtSdDOl — Galatasaray SK (@GalatasaraySK) July 23, 2023

The Ivory Coast international has been linked with a host of clubs, while Palace had reportedly offered him a huge deal to stay at Selhurst Park.